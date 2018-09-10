Search

WhatsApp now available on Reliance JioPhone

Sep 10, 2018, 22:23 IST | IANS

WhatsApp has built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running on KaiOS operating system

WhatsApp now available on Reliance JioPhone

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday announced it is now available on Reliance JioPhones across India.

WhatsApp has built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running on KaiOS operating system.

"Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India," said Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp, in a statement.

The new app makes it easy to record and send voice messages with just couple of taps on the keypad.

To get started, JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users, one-on-one or in groups.

"We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today (Monday). Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

WhatsApp is available in the JioPhone AppStore starting September 10 and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by September 20, the company said.

People can download WhatsApp on both JioPhone and JioPhone 2 by visiting the AppStore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

tech news

Watch: Mumbaikars welcome Ganpati Bappa with pomp and fervor

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK