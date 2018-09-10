WhatsApp now available on Reliance JioPhone

science-technology

WhatsApp has built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running on KaiOS operating system

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday announced it is now available on Reliance JioPhones across India.

WhatsApp has built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running on KaiOS operating system.

"Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India," said Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp, in a statement.

The new app makes it easy to record and send voice messages with just couple of taps on the keypad.

To get started, JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users, one-on-one or in groups.

"We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today (Monday). Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

WhatsApp is available in the JioPhone AppStore starting September 10 and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by September 20, the company said.

People can download WhatsApp on both JioPhone and JioPhone 2 by visiting the AppStore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates