WhatsApp now lets you mute chat alerts forever. Here's how

WhatsApp on Friday announced a new feature that will allow users to mute chats forever. Prior to the latest update, users were allowed to mute an individual or a group chat for eight hours, a week or a year.

The new feature, which was being tested since the past few months on iOS and Android beta app, will allow users to mute a chat forever. WhatsApp has replaced the ‘1-year’ mute option with ‘Always’.

How to mute WhatsApp chats

Open the WhatsApp chat you wish to mute, then tap the group subject.

You can also swipe the group to the left in the Chats tab. Then tap More > Mute.

You will get three options - 8 Hours, 1 Week and Always.

Select the length of time you would like to mute notifications for.

Your WhatsApp chat will be muted.

In case you are not able to see the feature on your WhatsApp, update the app to latest version.

According to reports, WhatsApp will also be adding in-app purchases and hosting services to enable businesses sell products through WhatsApp via Facebook Shops.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news