WhatsApp users receive invitation to join 'LeT'

The group named 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' was allegedly created by a Class 9th schoolboy in Rajasthan's Bhilwada.

Representational picture

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered in Lucknow's Cyber Cell after members of a WhatsApp group received an invitation to join another group named 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' on the messaging platform.

The complaint was registered after a youth reached to police and informed them about this invitation on the messaging platform.

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been alerted to keep an eye on the case.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, "A case has been registered on the complaint of a person who received a message relating to 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' on a WhatsApp group he was part of. Cyber Crime Cell to conduct an investigation."

The investigation is underway.

