Wheelchair tennis star Dylan and girlfriend Chantelle enjoy great sex life

Australian wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott's girlfriend Chantelle Otten, who is an award-winning sex therapist, is proud to be in a relationship with a person with disability. And she wants the world to know that they enjoy a great sex life.

"Dylan and I are quite private but it's important to get the word out. For me, working with people and having them know I'm in a relationship with someone with a disability is great. A lot of people think people with a disability don't have sex. But I'm having the best sex of my life and it's important for me to say that," she was quoted as saying by Stellar magazine.

Alcott was born with a tumour on his spine, but despite successful surgery to remove it, he became a paraplegic. The couple met at one of his book reading sessions and are in a relationship since last year.

