Wheeling around with theatre

Elaborate plays come with elaborate sets. And if yours is a play that moves across venues in the city, here's an initiative to help ease the logistics. Tempo-On-Rent is a new venture started by city-based artiste Tushar Dalvi who helms Rangaai Theatre Company.

Bharti Transporters is named after his mother who passed away in 2014. "My father, Tukaram, retired recently and we wanted to start a business to keep him busy. So, we invested in a Tata Ace Gold tempo which is also called Chota Hathi. The theatre industry is not an organised group, and figures by other dealers can often be miscalculated," Dalvi says. Thus with a base fare of R399 for five kms, he charges R15 per extra kilometre (one way) or R10 (return journey).



Tukaram A Dalvi with son Tushar

Call 8828080858

Cost Rs 399 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates