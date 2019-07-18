Wheeling in change

things-to-do

A public forum will address transportation needs in the city

.

ATTEND

ONE of the many things that binds us together, as Mumbaikars, is complaining about our commute. But this Saturday, join over 10 organisations at a public forum called Chala Mumbai to contemplate on how public infrastructure can be responsible, sustainable and inclusive. The event will also address the need of an integrated transport authority.

On July 20, 4 pm to 7 pm

At 136, 2nd Floor, KR Cama Institute Building, Opposite Lion Gate, Fort.

Call 22843893

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates