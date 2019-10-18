When Aditya Seal made Krystle D'souza nervous
Aditya Seal and Krystle D'souza are sharing the screen space together for Fittrat. It also features Anushka Ranjan
Actress Krystle Dsouza says she was initially nervous about working with "Student Of The Year 2" actor Aditya Seal on the series "Fittrat".
"After seeing the trailer, we (me and Anushka Ranjan) actually got calls from our friends saying 'you two girls look fine but Aditya just stole the show'," said Krystle.
The actress added: "After seeing Aditya's performance in his last film ('Student of the Year 2'), I was a bit nervous initially during my scenes with him as I didn't know him closely. But later on, we got together like a house on fire."
Produced by Ding Entertainment, "Fittrat", an ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming web series, is the story of Tarini Bisht (Krystle), who comes from a humble background but has a clear goal of getting rich. She is the kind of girl who is a combination of beauty and brains and sees to it that she gets what she wants.
The only two people she cares about are her father and best friend Amrita for whom she can go to any extent. Certain turn of events causes misunderstanding between the two friends and make them stand against each other
ZEE5 and ALTBalaji unveiled the music album and the trailer of its much-awaited web series Fittrat on October 9, Wednesday. The series marks the digital debut of Krystle D'Souza, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal.
In picture: Krystle D'Souza opted for teal coloured pencil skirt, paired with white organza silk top.
In the web show Fittrat, Krystle D'Souza plays the role of Tarini Bisht, a gold medalist who turns gold digger. The calm to Tarini's storm and the yin to Tarini's yang is Amy, her childhood friend played by Anushka Ranjan. Joining them is Veer Shergill, the hottest bachelor in town portrayed by Aditya Seal.
In picture: Anushka Ranjan looked pretty in an asymmetrical black dress for the event.
The makers of Fittrat released the music album and its trailer on October 9, Wednesday. Produced by Ding Entertainment, the web series will stream from October 18, on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.
In picture: Aditya Seal suited up for the trailer launch of his digital debut Fittrat.
Fittrat will showcase soul-stirring songs that are sung and composed by some of the most celebrated musicians in the industry.
In picture: Ekta Kapoor was all smiles at the trailer launch of the web series.
The songs composed by music director Sandman and mixed & mastered by Joseph George were launched at this high-octane event which was graced by Ekta Kapoor along with Producer Tanveer Bookwala, Director Santosh Singh, the spectacular star cast of Fittrat.
In picture: Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and Krystle D'Souza at the trailer launch.
The trailer of the series Fittrat gripped everybody’s attention with its slick cinematography, a crisp portrayal of characters and the large canvas glamour.
Fittrat Streaming on 18th October, on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.
Krystle D'Souza, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Akansha Ranjan were clicked at the at a music launch event of their upcoming web show Fittrat in Bandra, Mumbai. See pictures
