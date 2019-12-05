When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't stop dancing on Dola Re Dola despite bleeding ears

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's not easy to be an actor in Bollywood, you have to go through a lot of pain to be able to survive. You have to give your best shot every time you face the camera, and that's precisely what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did while shooting for Devdas with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Madhuri Dixit.

During the shoot of Dola Re Dola, one of the biggest highlights of the period drama, Bachchan gave the song her all, dressed in a traditional attire along with Dixit and was seen wearing heavy earrings and jewellery. The song had some breathtaking dance and complex choreography, and the actress even suffered from bleeding ears but didn't stop.

Gorgeously choreographed by Saroj Khan, the ace choreographer won the National Award for her work in the film. Devdas, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2002 and won multiple awards for its craftsmanship. On the work front, Rai is now gearing up for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan. Over the years, the actress has acted in films like Jazbaa, Sarbjit, and Fanney Khan, and she was also set to reunite with hubby Abhishek Bachchan for a film called Gulab Jamun, however, the film is not happening anytime soon.

As far as Shah Rukh Khan is concerned, the buzz is hot in the trade that he has signed Raj and DK's next film that happens to be a blend of action and comedy. He's also in talks with filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar, and Ali Abbas Zafar. And talking about Madhuri Dixit, she just had a bumper success in the form of Total Dhamaal earlier this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates