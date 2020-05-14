When Akshay Kumar helped Zareen Khan for her mother's heart surgery

Zareen Khan has completed a decade in the industry this year. She began her career with Salman Khan in Anil Sharma's sprawling period saga, Veer, which came out in 2010. It was an audacious role for a debut actor, and the actress visibly gave it her all for that character. Today, on May 14, she celebrates her birthday and turns a year younger, and in an interview with Zoom, talks about her plans, what gift she wants from Salman Khan, and also talks about how Akshay Kumar already gave her a gift during Housefull 2.

She first spilled the beans on her celebration plans that might be affected due to the lockdown. Talking about it, she said, "I have always brought in my birthday by cutting a cake with my mother and followed it with a party. This year, my friends cannot come over. I don't know what to do, but I am definitely going to celebrate it with my family."

She added, "However, I don't know how the celebration is going to be because there are a lot of restrictions due to the lockdown. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that my family will give me a surprise." Did you know she was planning to celebrate her birthday in the USA? Yes, that's true!

The actress says, "This birthday, we had planned a trip to the United States as my mother's birthday was on May 9 and my birthday falls on the 14th. We had decided that we would celebrate our birthdays together, but that's definitely not going to happen."

She then talks about her first co-star Salman Khan and what gift she would like from him. "I would like to have more interactions with Salman. We don't really have interactions on a regular basis. Somehow, even after all these years that I know him, we have not been able to be like buddies. So that is the one thing that I want to have with him."

And coming to another Superstar, Akshay Kumar, with whom she worked in Housefull 2, Zareen reveals what gift she has already received from him. She says, "I remember this one thing about Akshay, he helped me get a doctor's appointment for my mother's heart surgery when I wasn't able to get it. Apparently, there is always a way to get that doctor's appointment and he got that for me. He has helped me that way, he's already given me my gift."

