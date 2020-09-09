When Akshay Kumar sustained injuries while climbing a rope ladder on Bear Grylls show

Shooting at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka for Into The Wild with Bear Grylls was a unique experience for Akshay Kumar. Though the Khiladi Kumar has performed several stunts in Bollywood movies, this proved a challenge for the star.

In fact, Akshay Kumar sustained injuries too while climbing a rope ladder on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. However, the actor describes it as his take-away "memento" from the adventure show. "I've climbed a lot of ladders during action scenes, but not this type, which requires you to place one foot ahead, one foot behind. I learnt something new," says the actor.

In the latest promo that Akshay Kumar shared on social media, the actor is seen truly exploring his adventurous side. Have a look:

When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here’s a preview #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls pic.twitter.com/eWXibJBqOc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2020

The show takes celebrities to locales with inhospitable conditions where they are forced to push themselves in order to survive. Before Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth have appeared on Bear Grylls' show.

Meanwhile, as Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday today, the makers of his upcoming film Bellbottom revealed his look from the film.

