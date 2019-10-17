When Ali Fazal met Al Pacino at London screening
As Ali Fazal turned a year older on October 15, he marked the occasion with an intimate dinner with Death On The Nile co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Bening in London. Interestingly, the actor jokes that he received his birthday gift a day earlier — Fazal, who was attending the London Film Festival, met his screen idol Al Pacino at the screening of The Irishman.
I post this today. My best gift of 2019 , hell actually my whole life as ive known it because the people who know me know very well what this meant. I told him i pirated his movies just to catch up at one point. Id neva do that now but we all done bad things . We spoke a little about my work and then for some reason i remembered my two mamu’s and my mum being great fans of him as well.. so, i told him they were the ones who got me hooked on to you. My first fairytale i remember as a child is a story about an italian family in newyork. And years later i asked my mom why she did that. Who tells a kid about the godfather and she said - “i thought it was a nice story but i dont think i told it right. Go Watch it “. Anyway.. this was long overdue. And it happened at a private screening for the irishman with Mr De niro, Martin scorsese, harvy kietel, anna paquin and Al ofcourse. The movie? Flawless and if i can say the perfect film. Now u must understand an actor can never say that but it is. Its long tho.
"It has been a lifelong journey to finally arrive at this moment when I got to meet the man himself," enthuses Fazal. The actor says that he grew up on a steady diet of Pacino’s classics, including The Godfather series and Scarface (1983). He further reveals that he harboured the dream of meeting the legend since his college days.
"My friends Vijay and Aalaap, and I used to fill up the walls of our hostel room with posters of the movies that we would like to watch. Over the years, I watched each and every film on that list. And that day, I could not believe that I was meeting those very actors whom I had seen while growing up." During his interaction with the Hollywood superstar, Fazal told Pacino how his mother — an avid fan of the legend — had narrated the story of The Godfather to him as a fairytale.
