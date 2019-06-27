When Alka Yagnik was impressed with a contestant singing her most difficult song

television

Singer Alka Yagnik who sang numerous ever-green songs throughout her music career was impressed by a 13-year-old girl Ankona Mukherjee who is based out of West Bengal.

Alka Yagnik with Ankona and her parents

Sony Entertainment Television's kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer is all set to showcase some real singing talent starting June 29. Judged by industry's notable singers - Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik, the contestants will be under the Captainship of singers Jyotica Tangri, Salman Ali, Sachin Valmiki and Nitin Kumar.

During the audition phase, veteran singer Alka Yagnik who sang numerous ever-green songs throughout her music career was impressed by a 13-year-old girl Ankona Mukherjee who is based out of West Bengal. After Ankona's fabulous performance on the song 'Agar tum saath ho', Alka Yagnik who lent her voice after a decade with AR Rahman became nostalgic as she felt it was sung even better than the original version. Alka felt that the song was difficult to sing and she was really shocked listening to Ankona's soulful voice as she sang with all her heart.

Captain Sachin Valmiki confessed that Ankona's performance was mind blowing. Ankona's voice made Alka Yagnik feel that there could not be a better version of this song.

The contestant who became teary eyed was accompanied by her parents and during the audition round the family revealed that they are a huge fan of Alka Yagnik's singing. Judge Alka's songs inspired Ànkona so much that she took up singing and was present on the set only because of Alka Yagnik's contribution to music industry. The family worked really hard to teach their child how to hit each and every note perfectly. As they lived 250KM away from the beautiful city of Kolkata, Ankona's parents travelled so that she could practice singing every Sunday.

A source from the set revealed, "Contestant Ankona has been inspired by judge Alka and by her contribution in the Bollywood industry. It is so surprising to see a 13-year-old having immense talent in singing. The essence that these children bring in singing is what makes Superstar Singer different from any other singing reality show. Ankona has set an example in front of the audience with her talent and made them proud today."

