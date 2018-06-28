When Amitabh Bachchan got called Salman Khan in Glasgow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Glasgow to shoot his upcoming film Badla, was called Salman Khan by a passerby

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is well known for documenting his life on social media. Be it his blog, Twitter or Instagram, the veteran star keeps his fans abreast with the daily happenings of his life.

Big B, who is currently in Scotland, on Thursday, shared a rather amusing incident which took place with him on the streets of Glasgow. The Thugs of Hindostan¿star revealed he was mistaken for Salman Khan while he was taking a stroll in the city.

"I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin", he posted on twitter.

T 2850 - I walk the street of Glasgow by myself .. until a car drives by and occupant yells out .. " hey Salman Khan how you doin' .. " pic.twitter.com/RJ5neJXBaj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 27, 2018

The 75-year-old is in Glasgow, shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next Badla. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after Pink. However this will be the fourth time Big B will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like TE3N, Kahaani and Aladin.

