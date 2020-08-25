When Amitabh Bachchan had nothing to write on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan, who keeps fans on social media informed and entertained with his daily dose of messages and pictures, says there are times when there is nothing to write on Twitter. Amitabh took to the micro-blogging website and wrote in Hindi: "Kabhi Kabhi maan lena chahiye ki aaj Twitter par likhne ke liye kuch nahi hai (at times one need to understand there is nothing to write on Twitter)."

The veteran actor, who has fully recovered from Covid, is now back at work. He has started shooting for the twelfth season of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

T 3636 - It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 .. pic.twitter.com/YLCvUGioYd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2020

Big B posted a picture of the crew dressed in blue PPE suits and masks om his first day at the set.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever