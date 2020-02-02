When Arina Dey and Rahil Azam went the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters!

Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara actor Arina Dey gets two hours to get into character in the upcoming show, Barrister Babu. As the drama is set in an era when a widow had to shave her head, the actor has taken recourse to prosthetics to achieve the look. It's a tedious process but she says, "You can't succeed without overcoming struggles."

Stepping into character

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming show, Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do, produced and directed by Guroudev Bhalla, features Rahil Azam. The actor lost 13 kilos to get into character. He says, "I have always had a rugged look. But my character, Devguru, is a young doctor. I had two months to prepare. Fitness expert Mohit Arora guided me." The TV show is all set to premiere on February 10, and the first promo came out on January 20, whee two kids were introduced as Yug and Iti. And did you know the show was earlier titled Jannat? And who can forget that Mahesh Bhatt, once a prolific director, is making his comeback after 22 years with Sadak 2, all set to release on July 10 this year.

