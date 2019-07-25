When Arjun Kapoor flaunted a Rs 27-lakh watch

bollywood

Vacationing in New York a few days ago, Arjun posted a photograph of himself wearing a green neon hoodie. More than his casual look, it was his watch that grabbed attention in social media

Arjun Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/arjunkapoor

Not for his movies or his love life, this time actor Arjun Kapoor is being widely talked about for his luxurious watch.

Vacationing in New York a few days ago, Arjun posted a photograph of himself wearing a green neon hoodie. More than his casual look, it was his watch that grabbed attention in social media.

The "Gunday" actor was spotted wearing the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht Master II, priced, as per reports, at Rs 2,757,000.

Watch-lovers were amused to see Arjun wearing that luxurious watch.

One user commented: "Such a show off... By the watch is too good."

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor makes hilarious comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram post

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates