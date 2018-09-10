When art goes divine

ganesh-chaturthi

Bring out your inner artist this Ganesh Chaturthi at a colour-filled workshop

Here's an art workshop that might interest those who wish to celebrate the elephant god on canvas. Try your hand at painting a portrait of Ganesha at a session that will be conducted by artist Trushi Shah. It will offer an ideal way to learn more about zentangle — an art form where creators have freedom to fill objects with small patterns of their choice.



Trushi Shah

Open to those with no prior experience, you can also use watercolours to bring a vibrant touch to the monochromatic design. Pick the frames provided as a finishing touch to the painting that could either be hung at home or presented as a gift. Vinisha Shah, the organiser, says, "I want this to be a

therapeutic break for people during Ganesh Chaturthi."

ON September 15, 4 pm to 7 pm

AT Pot Pourri, Cubic Mall, Chembur East. LOG ON TO insider.in

CALL 8999344265

COST Rs 1,500 (inclusive of refreshments)

