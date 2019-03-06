When art meets engineering at an event in Byculla

things-to-do

In his talk this Sunday, potter and professor Raja Mohanty will discuss the confluence of the two disciplines and the importance of handicrafts

Raja Mohanty

We are committed to sharing the rich world of the arts with people. So, we work closely with artists to create experiences and engagements that bridge the gap between the arts, artis­ts and audiences," shares Sameera Iyengar, co-founder of arts and theatre organisation Junoon, ahead of a talk titled Marching Against the Currents as part of their Mumbai Local series.

For the upcoming edition, the folks at Junoon have roped in Raja Mohanty, a potter, artist and teacher in the Visual Communication pro­gramme at the Industrial Design Centre, IIT Bombay. Mohanty was also part of the Dandi Memorial Project in Gujarat, a tribute to those who joined Gandhi in the salt Satyagraha, as well as a collaborative project between various science, engineering and design arms of the institution, which is in tandem with the topics Mohanty will touch upon.



Sameera Iyengar

The importance of handcrafted products in the digital age and the intersection between art and architecture being one of them. Mohanty emphasises, "Why would you outsource the joy of making? The aberration of our times is the sole focus on the intellect as the site of understanding and knowledge. I am wary of mouths that are connected to the mind only and not to the hands and feet and the ground beneath the feet."

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, 91 A, Rani Baug, Byculla East.

On March 10, 5 pm onwards

Call 23731234

