IPL 2019: When bails don't dislodge, declare a dead ball, says Ajinkya Rahane

Published: Apr 09, 2019, 11:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The stumps and bails being used in the IPL 2019 have built-in bulbs which light up when they get hit. The lights inside the stumps and bails make them heavier than regular stumps and as a result, they don't get dislodged easily.

IPL 2019: When bails don't dislodge, declare a dead ball, says Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane suggested a solution for the bails not getting dislodged problem that various teams are facing in the IPL 2019.

The stumps and bails being used in the IPL 2019 have built-in bulbs which light up when they get hit. The lights inside the stumps and bails make them heavier than regular stumps and as a result, they don't get dislodged easily.

“The rules are rules. Having said that, maybe the boundary could have not been counted. I told the umpire, at least don’t declare it a boundary,” Rahane told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“The T20 game is already heavily tilted in the favour of batsmen, and in such a situation, a ball can maybe be declared a dead ball. That was my conversation with the umpire,” he said.

During the match, Rajasthan Royals' Dhawal Kulkarni was bowling to Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn while the KKR openers were going hammer and tongs versus the RR bowlers. In a desperate bid to break Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn's partnership, Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a pacy length ball at 128 km/hr to beat Chris Lynn and clip the leg stump, but to everyone's shock, the bail refused to dislodge from the stumps.

Chris Lynn had even begun walking towards the dressing room but stopped when he saw that his stumps were intact.

Adding salt to Rajasthan Royals' wounds, Chris Lynn went on to score a fast 50 which proved decisive in the chase of RR's small target of 140 runs.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ajinkya rahaneipl 2019indian premier leaguerajasthan royalscricket newssports news

Will MS Dhoni Retire After the World Cup?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014

Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014