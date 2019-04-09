IPL 2019: When bails don't dislodge, declare a dead ball, says Ajinkya Rahane

ipl-news

The stumps and bails being used in the IPL 2019 have built-in bulbs which light up when they get hit. The lights inside the stumps and bails make them heavier than regular stumps and as a result, they don't get dislodged easily.

Ajinkya Rahane suggested a solution for the bails not getting dislodged problem that various teams are facing in the IPL 2019.

“The rules are rules. Having said that, maybe the boundary could have not been counted. I told the umpire, at least don’t declare it a boundary,” Rahane told reporters at the post-match press conference.

“The T20 game is already heavily tilted in the favour of batsmen, and in such a situation, a ball can maybe be declared a dead ball. That was my conversation with the umpire,” he said.

During the match, Rajasthan Royals' Dhawal Kulkarni was bowling to Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn while the KKR openers were going hammer and tongs versus the RR bowlers. In a desperate bid to break Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn's partnership, Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a pacy length ball at 128 km/hr to beat Chris Lynn and clip the leg stump, but to everyone's shock, the bail refused to dislodge from the stumps.

Chris Lynn had even begun walking towards the dressing room but stopped when he saw that his stumps were intact.

Adding salt to Rajasthan Royals' wounds, Chris Lynn went on to score a fast 50 which proved decisive in the chase of RR's small target of 140 runs.

