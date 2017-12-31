When chef Nigella Lawson had the misal, but ditched the pav

While Nigella Lawson has been wowing her fans on her Instagram page with photo nuggets of her first-ever Mumbai darshan, everyone has been aching to know more of who-what-where-how



Nigella Lawson

While Nigella Lawson has been wowing her fans on her Instagram page with photo nuggets of her first-ever Mumbai darshan, everyone has been aching to know more of who-what-where-how. From what we have sniffed out, it was a short stay that was kept rather hush hush. The master chef ensured she sampled the most iconic bites in the city, which included Sardar's pav bhaji, Noor Mohammadi's Chicken Hakimi and vada pav at Lalbaug's famous Ladu Samrat. Parel, Mohammad Ali Road, Tardeo — if one thing Lawson doesn't seem allergic to is crowds.

The very genial Babu Bhai, the owner of Ladu Samrat, did not know who Lawson was, until one of her Indian companions introduced her. "I was told she is a world- famous chef. She seemed very interested in the food, especially in the batter of the vada. In fact, she ordered two plates of batata vada! She also had kothimbir vadi, thalipeeth, poha, and misal. She left the pav. When I asked her how was the food, she said, 'fantastic, out of the world'," Babu Bhai said. She was there for nearly an hour, during breakfast time. "The place was crowded as usual but she seemed to enjoy the crowds. I could tell from her face that she was very happy with the meal."

