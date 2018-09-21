When Claire Foy was denied entry to Emmy Awards after party!

hollywood

Claire Foy, was making her way to the Governor's Ball when the actor was stopped by security personnel as her ticket was ripped

Actor Claire Foy, who bagged Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the recent Primetime Emmy Awards, was almost denied entry to the TV Academy's official after party.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foy, 34, was making her way to Governors Ball when the actor was stopped by security personnel as her ticket was ripped. However, Jonathan Van Ness, the star of Netflix's Queer Eye, came to her rescue and explained the situation to the security. The THR reporter also posted about the incident on Twitter.

"Just witnessed crazy #EMMYS moment: Queen almost couldn't get into Governors Ball. Claire Foy, best actress in drama winner, denied entry because of ripped ticket that prevented her team from entering back entrance until @jvn came to rescue after gushing over how much he loves her," the reported wrote.

Foy and Van Ness had met moments earlier and he had even recorded a message for the actor's sister Gemma, who she said is a big fan of "Oueer Eye".

"Be fabulous, be yourself," Foy directed Van Ness, to which he responded, "I'm mildly freaking out. I want to be British, too, I love you so much."

