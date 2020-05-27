When cooking is child's play

Her father's daughter

There is an adult-like, matter-of-fact manner in which Amaya Sharma conducts her baking tutorials on Instagram, where she has over 1,200 followers since joining a week ago. The videos also have a sprinkling of humour, thanks to her father, Mayur Sharma of Highway On My Plate fame (there is one, where she does a goofy dance without realising that she is being filmed). The dishes made so far include red velvet cake and chocolate chip cookies.

Log on to @bakewithamaya on Instagram

Cuteness overload

Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung has been teaching his son, Bodhi, the joys of cooking and has started a page where the one-and-a-half-year-old shares his exploits with over 2,000 followers, garnered in just four days. The finished products are often far from perfect, but his cuteness makes the toddler a treat to watch. It also helps that his father adds a light touch with Charlie Chaplin film-themed background music. It complements the glee that Bodhi displays when making dishes like truffle cheese omelette or pancakes.

Log on to @bodhi.bites on Instagram

Arabian aromas

Don't bother trying to decipher what baby chef Nana says in her videos, unless you understand Arabic. The Riyadh resident explains her cooking process in her native tongue. But you can still follow the steps since all ingredients are clearly displayed. The tiny tot has made stuffed purple cheesecake for her father's birthday and whipped up Oreo soufflé among other things, and let the fact that she has only 155 followers not diminish her sincere efficiency.

Log on to @babychefnana on Instagram

