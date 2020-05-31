When Dharmendra shared screen space with Raj Kapoor; watch video

Sharing a video of a scene from iconic 70s' film 'Mera Naam Joker,' veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday said that it was his dream to work with legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor. Dharmendra posted the video of the scene from the classic film on Twitter. The video featured him and Raj Kapoor.

"It was a dream, to work with Raj sahab," he tweeted along with the video.

'Mera Naam Joker' marks the first film of the late legendary actor-filmmaker with Dharmendra Deol. It was one of the most celebrated films of Kapoor. Kapoor won three National Awards, and 11 Filmfare trophies, and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards.

Raj Kapoor established his own studio, RK Studio, and became the youngest director of his time with his directorial debut, 'Aag'.

