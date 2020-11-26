When Diego Maradona magic gripped Kolkata in 2017
In December 2017, he turned up in shorts, enjoyed every bit of the maddening attention even though the gruelling session literally drained him as he was seen drenched in sweat, pouring water on his head
His promise to bring "big-time" football to India remained unfulfilled as Diego Maradona died after cheating death more than once, leaving a cricket-mad nation devastated in an appropriate reflection of his immortal status. Success-starved in football for decades now, India, perhaps, needed Maradona, needed his "Hand of God", to rise in a spectacularly popular sport that was made more popular by the Argentine's magic which will forever echo down the ages.
Many will remember the way he swayed, slithered and slalomed during his epochal World Cup triumph in 1986 in Mexico. A lot many in the 'City of Joy' will recall how a little bulky version of Maradona huffed and puffed during a charity football game here three years ago. He played against a cricketing demigod in Sourav Ganguly, who was among the first to react to his death in Buenos Aires by saying that he lost his hero. The Argentine legend, who was 57 when he came here, had managed to dribble, show glimpses of his deft left foot and even crooned Spanish songs, as he sweated it out with a bunch of school children and bid them adieu with a promise to "bring football" to India.
In December 2017, he turned up in shorts, enjoyed every bit of the maddening attention even though the gruelling session literally drained him as he was seen drenched in sweat, pouring water on his head. But he had no complaints and was eloquent in his three-minute Spanish speech. "I'm here for football... It is a big step, that we take to uplift football in India," he said about his three-day private trip which was co-sponsored by a local politician among others, nearly nine years after his first visit to the city. "The country really has good players and a football school of boys.
Football wants India and India wants football. "Together with the people we will bring football. I have always been very well received in India. Thanks and kiss!" he had signed off, never to come back again. He also obliged his many die-hard fans with photographs and did not mind sitting on the pitch for that perfect frame. He then headed straight near the packed galleries and wowed his fans with shooting some footballs in the air. Cheered on by a delirious crowd, Maradona then hummed a couple of songs. It was not for nothing that India reacted with shock, anger and sadness after his heart stopped beating on Wednesday.
-
Diego Armando Maradona was born on October 30, 1960 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
-
Diego Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game.
-
Diego Maradona was famously nicknamed as 'El Pibe de Oro (The Golden Boy) in football.
-
At a height of 5 feet 5 inches, Diego Maradona had a small stature but he combined it perfectly with his exceptional dribbling skills and ball control which would help him gain the upper hand against the opposition.
-
Diego Maradona had played for various football clubs such as Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors.
-
Diego Maradona made his debut for the Argentina football team in 1977 and played 91 games scoring 34 international goals.
-
During the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals against England, Diego Maradona became infamous for two incidents which were etched into the history books - 'The Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century. Maradona's first goal came in the 55th minute in which he scored by using his hand against goalie Peter Shilton. What followed 4 minutes later is often called the greatest goal of all time. After receiving the ball from midfielder Hector Enrique, Maradona had a 60-yard run in which he went past 4 England footballers before selling a dummy to Shilton again and netting the ball home. Argentina won the match 2-0.
-
Diego Maradona appeared in four different FIFA World Cups - 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994. Maradona led the Argentina football team to win the 1986 World Cup after they defeated West Germany in the finals.
-
Diego Maradona was married to Claudia Villafane from 1984 to 2003. The couple has two daughters - Dalma Nerea and Giannina Dinorah.
-
In this file photo taken on May 20, 2008, former Argentinian football player Diego Maradona (C) is kissed by his daughters Giannina (L) and Dalma as he arrives to attend the screening of Serbian director Emir Kusturica's documentary film 'Maradona by Kusturica' at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
-
Diego Maradona had won many honours in football such as the FIFA World Cup golden ball and silver shoe, FIFA Player of the Century, FIFA golden foot, FIFA World Cup All-Star Team, FIFA World Cup Dream Team, Globe Soccer Awards Player Career Award and FIFA Goal of the Century.
-
Diego Maradona has left us, but his legacy in football will be remembered for the ages.
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title is no more. The 60-year-old passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Argentine media reports. We take a look at his illustrious football career through some memorable photos of him through the years. Pictures/ AFP
