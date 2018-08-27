When do you draw the line?

things-to-do

Mumbaikars can be a part of this conversation at an event called Consent and Rejection, where five panelists, including psychoanalyst Micky Bhatia, will discuss when it's a right time to draw the line

Micky Bhatia

First it was Harvey Weinstein in recent years. Then came Louis CK. Next came the mighty Kevin Spacey. And ultimately everyone from Aziz Ansari to Morgan Freeman fell like nine pins after allegations of sexual abuse were hurled at them by countless women they worked or were familiar with. It led to skeletons tumbling out of multiple closets, and fierce debate about the idea of consent.

And now Mumbaikars, too, can be a part of this necessary conversation at an event called Consent & Rejection, where five panelists, including psychoanalyst Micky Bhatia, will discuss when it's a right time to draw the line in regard to interactions with other human beings.

ON August 27, 7 pm

AT G5A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi

CALL 8879208475

FREE

