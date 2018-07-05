When Eugenie Bouchard couldn't help getting distracted by zip-down ballboy

Recalling the incident, she tweeted yesterday, "One of the ballboys on my court today had his fly unzipped. Every time he gave me balls to serve I couldn't help staring at it #wimbledon."

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis beauty Eugenie Bouchard has said that though she is happy to be back at Wimbledon where she was a runner-up in 2014, there was something that distracted her during her first round match in London on Tuesday.

Recalling the incident, she tweeted yesterday, "One of the ballboys on my court today had his fly unzipped. Every time he gave me balls to serve I couldn't help staring at it #wimbledon."

