When Farah Khan choreographed Twinkle Khanna and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor for their film
Farah Khan through her latest Instagram post tried to 'embarrass' Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu Kapoor with an old picture
Recalling the time when she directed dance moved for Twinkle Khanna and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu Kapoor in the 1997 film Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Thursday shared a picture from the sets. However, Khan had a hilarious tongue-in-cheek reference to the title of the film.
"The things you find when you clean your drawers!! Time to embarrass @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor... me choreographing them in a film called 'Uff! Yeh Mohabbat' ...shoot went on for 2 yeara after which we were just calling the film 'UFF!' (even the junior artists look fed up)," Farah wrote on Instagram, referring to the delay in completion of the film.
Farah's note was accompanied by a few black-and-white pictures from the set. In the pictures, we see Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek, known among friends and colleagues as Gattu, in traditional costumes.
View this post on Instagram
The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor ðÂÂÂ me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) ðÂÂÂ #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda
Another one that Farah Khan shared on her Instagram story:
Netizens had a laugh seeing the post. A user commented: "Epic." Another one wrote: "Hahaha. Lovely memories."
Former actress-singer Raageshwari Loomba commented, "Hahahahaha. Even the gentleman behind you @farahkhankunder has balanced his chin and gone for a catnap." Farah was quick to respond to Raageshwari's comment. She replied, "He was the director...imagine!"
Uff! Yeh Mohabbat flopped terribly at the Box Office. The movie was promoted as a 'love story in Sikkim'.
Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle Khanna quit acting shortly after marriage to Akshay Kumar and went on to carve a successful career as author and columnist. Abhishek Kapoor, cousin of Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor, has established himself as a director over the years.
Twinkle Khanna is among Bollywood's most discussed star kids. It is well known that she is the daughter of Bollywood legends Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Born on December 29, 1974, Twinkle birth name is Tina. Twinkle Khanna was born on her father's birthday! (All pictures/Twinkle's official Instagram account @twinklerkhanna)
Late Bollywood actress and costume designer Simple Kapadia is Twinkle Khanna's aunt. Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke is a former Bollywood actress, who now lives in the UK with her husband, businessman Sameer Saran and their kids.
Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in 1995 with the film 'Barsaat'. Their chemistry in the film was popular with audiences and so were the songs.
Not many know that Twinkle Khanna had undergone eye surgery before the release of her first film to correct a vision problem.
Twinkle Khanna won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her debut film 'Barsaat' and went on star in films like 'Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai', 'Itihaas', 'Baadshah' and other films.
However, Twinkle Khanna failed to make her mark as an actress, unlike her famous parents. Recently, she was asked whether which film of hers should now be remade and she jokingly said, "I haven't given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it."
Twinkle quit acting after getting married to Akshay Kumar in 2001. Talking about their love story, she first met Akki at a magazine's photoshoot. After finding that they liked each other's company both of them gradually began meeting regularly.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar tied the knot in 2001 and went on to become the perfect Bollywood couple. They are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's marriage was the result of a bet Twinkle lost. Twinkle's Bollywood had failed to take off and Akshay suggested that if her film 'Mela' became a hit then she can do other films but if it flopped then they would wed.
'Mela' starring Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna tanked at the box-office and she entered holy matrimony with Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar, who happens to be an ardent Rajesh Khanna fan has stated that he never expected to end up getting married to his daughter Twinkle Khanna.
Post marriage, Twinkle Khanna forayed into interior designing and later became a writer and succeeded in both.
Twinkle Khanna also owns a lifestyle store and manages it efficiently. She believes that the best way for a woman to empower herself is through financial independence. "We often tell women to speak up for themselves and to be fearless, but the fact is if you are not financially independent, then you have to toe the line and have to raise hand for the cheque," she said.
Although her Bollywood career couldn't taste success, Twinkle Khanna is a successful author. Her first book Mrs Funnybones sold over one hundred thousand copies, making her India's highest-selling female writer of 2015. She repeated the success with her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which also went on to sell over 100,000 copies by August 2017. Her third book 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' released in September this year.
Twinkle Khanna has also dabbled in film production with films like Tees Maar Khan, Thank You, Patiala House, Khiladi 786, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and PadMan. She also produced a Marathi film - 72 Miles.
Twinkle Khanna juggles it all -- being a wife, mother, entrepreneur, author and now becoming a film producer. In this scenario, the multi-talented celebrity says spending some 'me time' becomes a must, which is why she takes trips quite often.
Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia aims to follow mother Twinkle's footsteps soon by penning a book of his own.
Here's wishing Twinkle Khanna a very happy birthday!
