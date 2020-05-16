When Farah Khan Kunder tried knitting a hairband for son Czar

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan's attempt to knit a hairband for her son Czar failed and she says it turned into something she cannot fathom.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the brown hairband she was trying to knit.

"I started knitting a hairband for my son Czar... it's clearly turned into something we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loincloth? Is it the flag of Italy? Whatever it is Czar will have to wear it now! Any suggestions?" she captioned the image.

Recently, Farah's daughter Diva raised over Rs 2 lakh for stray animals affected by the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, she shared that her other daughter Anya decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals.

The filmmaker had also shared in April that Czar penned a rap song on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Czar is one of Farah's triplets, along with her daughters Anya and Diva.

