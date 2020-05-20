When Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc left his girlfriend outside the door for almost 30 mins

Formula One star Charles Leclerc has recently revealed how his girlfriend Charlotte Sine was forced to buy a subscription to his Twitch channel just to enter their Monaco apartment after waiting outside for 25 minutes.

Charles, 22, was so was so absorbed in virtual racing that Charlotte, 20, eventually paid a monthly subscription of £4.99 (approx R462) and left a message on the channel chat asking him to let her in, after he did not respond to her attempt to contact him over the phone.



Charles and Charlotte Sine

Charles recently tweeted: "My girlfriend had to buy a subscription to my Twitch to be able to ask me in the channel chat if I could open the front door. She waited 25 mins downstairs as I couldn't hear my phone, I had the headphones and was very focus on my rally race."

The Ferrari driver started dating Charlotte after he split from Italian stunner Giada Gianni last year.

