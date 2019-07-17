Search

When footballer Adam Johnson bought model Katie Price for a night

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 10:52 IST | mid-day online desk

Adam, who was jailed for six years for sexual activity with a girl, 15, in 2016, was with England defender Micah Richards during the auction in Cheshire back in 2010

Adam Johnson and Katie Price

British model Katie Price spent a night with England footballer Adam Johnson after he bought her for £12,000 (R10.24 lakh) at a charity auction, a report in British tabloid, The Sun claimed.

One of the prizes was dinner with Katie, and the former Man City winger quickly bid £10,000 on her. Micah paid the remaining £2,000 to secure the deal.

"When the hammer came down on £12,000, everyone cheered. Katie went over and gave both boys a peck on the cheek and told them, tongue in cheek, they were in for the night of their lives," the tabloid quoted a partygoer.

Adam Johnson is a professional England footballer who has played for Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Watford in the Premier League. He is also a convicted sex offender.

Katie Price is a businesswoman and model who won the Celebrity Big Brother reality show. Katie Price is known to be an ultra-glam model who has featured in many magazine covers.

