When Four More Shots Please! actress Kirti Kulhari tried push-ups in a lehenga

While shooting for the second season of Four More Shots Please!, Kirti Kulhari tried doing push-ups on the sets, and that too in a lehenga! Don't you believe us, we can prove it! Kirti posted a few videos in which she is seen practising push-ups in the ethnic wear. Courtesy: Instagram.

"Some dedication to #pushups here ...yes have not learnt to go down all the way..but soon ... also FYI my knees are not bent here, doing the regular ones #FourMoreShotsPlease," she captioned the videos.

Reacting to her video, a user commented: "That lehanga though." Another one wrote: "New style of doing push-ups." Apart from this, Kirti suggested her followers that they should have a daily routine for all activities including waking up from sleep, eating, and even watching TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I know it's tough. We all go out to work every day and are used to that life. Suddenly we are all sitting at home. I think one of the ways to tackle this is to have a routine. Please follow a routine of when to wake up, eat, watching TV, which will make things easier for all of us. Just stay at home and spread happiness, not corona," she had said.

Kirti will be completing a decade in Bollywood this year. She began her career with Khichdi: The Movie in 2010 and went on to star in films like Shaitan, Pink, URI: The Surgical Strike, Mission Mangal, and is now gearing up for The Girl On The Train remake with Parineeti Chopra.

