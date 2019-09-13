MENU

When Gauri Khan designed Shah Rukh Khan's look in Baazigar

Updated: Sep 13, 2019, 07:58 IST | IANS

In the image, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a red loose shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol donned a pink dress

When Gauri Khan designed Shah Rukh Khan's look in Baazigar
Image courtesy: Instagram/@gaurikhan

Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan on Thursday shared a still of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their song Yeh kaali kaali aankhen, revealing that she designed her husband's look for the hit track.

"Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback," Gauri said.

 
 
 
In the image, SRK is seen wearing a red loose shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol donned a pink dress. "Ye kaali kaali aankhen" from the 1993 movie Baazigar was composed by Anu Malik.

