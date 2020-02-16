When global shops local

The guy next door; Cuffe Parade

Recommended by: Anna Karolina Braniecka, Vice Consul and Head of Finance at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland

Lallu Bhajiwalla hails from Uttar Pradesh, but his makeshift shop on wheels parked on GD Somani Road has been a favourite with Cuffe Parade’s expat residents for over 20 years. Anna Karolina Braniecka, Vice Consul of Poland, heads here to pick up fruits and vegetables on her way back home from work. “My diet here is based mostly on fruit and veggies and I like to prepare soups since that’s quite a common dish back home. I buy locally instead of at supermarkets to support sellers and ensure what I get is fresh.”

Where: Lallu Bhajiwala, Shop No. 1, near Sea Lord building

Daily Foods; Kurla

Recommended by: Margarita Khan, agronomist and ecologist

This place is every ice cream lover’s paradise. From rare flavours of Haagen Dasz and London Dairy ice cream to Lindt bars and fine Belgian chocolates, they stock it all. Along with Ramen and matcha teas from Japan, they also have a fine selection of coffees, biscuits and gluten-free products. “I usually stock up on chocolate and chewing gum here,” says Russian agronomist and ecologist Margarita Khan.

Where: Daily Foods, Shop No.1, Premier Residencies A-Wing, Kohinoor City

In top; Juhu

Recommended by: Zachary Coffin, actor

What looks more like a clothes and cosmetic store from the outside is in fact, a one-stop shop for everything—from garments and accessories to chocolates and cosmetics. “Although the prices for some of the products seem on the higher side, their imported products are all genuine. I have access to rare items under one roof,” says actor Zachary Coffin.

Where: Shop No. 2, Vishal Apartments, Janki Kutir



Joseph Cold Storage; Bandra West

Recommended by: Kris Schuhen, chef

It took a while after living in India for Australian chef Kris Schuhen to learn that butcher shops were called cold storages. “I found everything I needed…from buffalo steak and mutton chops to bacon and mutton shanks. Now, making my favourite dish from back home—lamb shanks—is easy. For the largest selection of vegetables including broccoli, asparagus and herbs like rosemary, basil and thyme, I head to Shiv near the Santa Cruz station. It’s where you’ll find me before I am hosting a house party. Pankaj Wine Shop in Khar is where I get my alcohol home delivered on call,” adds Schuhen.

Where: Shop No 15, Gasper Enclave Building, St John Street, near HDFC Bank

Max Mall 2; Mira Road

Recommended by: Suzanne Bernert, actor

For 10 years, German actor Suzanne Bernert has been a resident of Mumbai and loves it for many reasons, including the convenience that the local store offers. “Back home, we make a lot of soups from lentils and I’m glad there is easy availability of dals here. I end up picking up almost everything, including marmalade, spaghetti, noodles, perfume, shampoo and body lotion from Max Mall. The municipal market near the park is where I get fresh produce. While I don’t drink alcohol, for my guests, I call Star Wines.”

Where: B 101 ground Floor, Ramdev Park Road, opposite UCO Bank, Vagad Nagar

