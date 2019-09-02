When going green has divine sanction, too

opinion

After a tepid response to the plastic ban last year, city mandals, big and small have put in place measures to curb plastic use. On Day 1 of the festival today, his deserves a big cheer.

Ganesh mandals have decided to spread awareness through the festival. Mumbaicha Samrat Khetwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal conducted their Aagman Sohala recently holding up placards of 'Say No To Plastic' during the procession.

Bigger mandals have decided to set up plastic crushers and use butter paper bags to distribute prasad during the 10-day festival. A mandal has decided to collect plastic waste generated by all 24 mandals in Khetwadi. They will set up a special enclosure (20x15 feet) to store the plastic waste, which would then be sent for recycling. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani has decided to stop using plastic bags. Andhericha Raja plans to spread awareness by asking devotees not to bring plastic bags to the mandal, and in case they do, the volunteers would ensure that plastic waste is separated from the wet and dry waste.

Mandals are sure to set an example for other religious festivals and processions. For years now, mandals have come under fire either for poor crowd management, noise pollution, digging up the road so that the poles for shamianas can be inserted and other problems. Here, they need applause and salutations.

Every religious festival, of any persuasion must keep green consciousness at its heart. People look up to, revere and follow these festivals. When they see organisers following the no-plastic rule and weaving the green mantra into their celebrations, they are more apt to follow this themselves. As we swing and wing into the festive season, go green is our credo. Even the divine agrees.

