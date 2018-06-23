When Himansh Kohli was trolled due to Neha Kakkar

"I just want to say sorry for doing that," said Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar says actor Himansh Kohli was trolled because of her, and she apologised for it. Neha spoke about the incident when she became a part of show "High Fever... Dance ka Naya Tevar".

"Himansh is usually very caring and sweet with me and I'm used to that kind of concern. I remember this moment when Himansh had spoken very rudely with me and I took it really seriously and posted it on Instagram. He got trolled for it," Neha said in a statement to IANS. "I just want to say sorry for doing that," she added. The show is aired on &TV.

