When Himesh Reshammiya replaced Vishal Dadlani's pizza with his healthy pizza

The musical season is back with Indian Idol 2020. The makers promise to make your weekend more melodic, now on, as the Top 15 contestants would be performing at the Grand Premiere episode. In the upcoming episode, the audience will get to see how Vishal Dadlani's special treat for Shanmukha Priya was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya by his healthy treat.

Shanmukha Priya's rocking performance on the song Humma Humma made all the judges groove to her tune. Post her performance Vishal decided he would make Shanmukha Priya taste pizza as she has never tasted it. While he had already ordered a pizza, Himesh Reshammiya decided to replace the pizza with his healthy version, which had neem, karela and jadiboothi as the toppings. Himesh specially brought this customized pizza from his home.

Shanmukha Priya's first pizza would always be remembered by her as it had very special toppings and she tasted it on the stage of Indian idol 2020. Seems like, Himesh Reshammiya's motto, this season, is to make everyone around him eat healthily and stay fit.

