When Housefull 4's Kriti Sanon met Made In China's Rajkummar Rao

We are only five days away from the release of Housefull 4 and Made In China, two films clashing on Diwali this year. And two of the leading characters of the films, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, met at Farah Khan's residence as the filmmaker had hosted a get-together with her industry friends. Rao took to his Twitter account, and shared his picture with the actress with an apt caption:

Made in China meets Housefull this diwali.. Have a Barfilicious diwali! âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤ @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/A24c4O1b3O — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 20, 2019

Kriti Sanon also shared the same picture on her Instagram account with the same caption that also had a Bareilly Ki Barfi connection, check it out:

Also present at her party with Hrithik Roshan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Pooja Hegde, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Have a look at her posts right here:

On the work front, Sanon will revisit the genre of historical with Panipat, releasing on December 6, and will star in Mimi and Rahul Dholakia's untitled thriller in 2020. Also, in case you didn't know, she also has a cameo in Aaryan and Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on the same day as Panipat. And there are talks for Luka Chuppi 2 as well. Way to go, Ms Sanon!

