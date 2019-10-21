When Housefull 4's Kriti Sanon met Made In China's Rajkummar Rao
Five days before the release of Housefull 4 and Made In China, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao met each other and had a ball!
We are only five days away from the release of Housefull 4 and Made In China, two films clashing on Diwali this year. And two of the leading characters of the films, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, met at Farah Khan's residence as the filmmaker had hosted a get-together with her industry friends. Rao took to his Twitter account, and shared his picture with the actress with an apt caption:
Made in China meets Housefull this diwali.. Have a Barfilicious diwali! âÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂ¤ @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/A24c4O1b3O— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 20, 2019
Kriti Sanon also shared the same picture on her Instagram account with the same caption that also had a Bareilly Ki Barfi connection, check it out:
Also present at her party with Hrithik Roshan, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Pooja Hegde, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Have a look at her posts right here:
On the work front, Sanon will revisit the genre of historical with Panipat, releasing on December 6, and will star in Mimi and Rahul Dholakia's untitled thriller in 2020. Also, in case you didn't know, she also has a cameo in Aaryan and Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on the same day as Panipat. And there are talks for Luka Chuppi 2 as well. Way to go, Ms Sanon!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Born on July 27, 1990, Kriti Sanon is a Delhi girl. She did her schooling from Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and then pursued B.Tech in Electronics and Communication from JIIT, Noida. Kriti hit the ramp at the age of five and rubbed shoulders with biggies like Madhu Sapre and Milind Soman on the stage. (All photos/Kriti Sanon's Instagram account, AFP)
-
Before entering Bollywood, Kriti Sanon was a model for several years. However, she describes modelling as a hobby and insists that acting came "naturally" with time. "Modelling has never been a career for me, it was always a hobby. I was modelling while pursuing my B.Tech. So, the obvious choice after finishing my studies was to do a job. But while I was modelling and doing TV commercials, I really loved being in front of the camera. I enjoyed the shooting process," she had said in an interview with mid-day.
-
Kriti Sanon gives credit to modelling for giving a boost to her confidence. "I feel that modelling has groomed my personality and made me a confident person, but even today when I go on the ramp, I get nervous. I am more comfortable being in front of the camera than walking on the ramp," said Kriti.
-
After appearing in various commercials of top brands, Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. The film was declared a hit at the box office. In the same year, Kriti made her Telugu debut as well. She starred in Mahesh Babu's psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine.
-
In the consecutive year, Kriti Sanon starred in another Telugu film - Dohchay - starring Naga Chaitanya. The movie was heavily inspired by the British series Hustle, however, fans gave a thumbs up to the film and it did well at the Box Office.
-
"I am open to doing films down South and I want to strike a balance between South and Bollywood industry. I have done films in Telugu and I feel that Southern industry has evolved over the years. So, I am okay doing films in South," she was quoted saying in an interview.
-
The actress, who is also blessed with an hour-glass figure, believes that the Southern industry is not only about 'healthy actresses'. "Southern industry is not really about healthy actresses and I was never asked to gain weight to be part of any South film," she added.
-
In 2015, Kriti Sanon also featured in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Dilwale. Kriti was paired opposite Varun Dhawan in the film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Though the film bombed at the Box Office, Kriti and Varun's chemistry in the film was lauded.
-
While shooting for Dilwale, Kriti Sanon had recalled the first scene with Shah Rukh where she had to scold him. The superstar's friendly nature made the shot easy for her. "I have grown up watching his films. For me, he was like Shah Rukh Khan the star. But when I met him, I realised he is very normal. Best thing about him is how comfortable he makes you feel. And his behaviour is the same with everybody whether it's an AD, spot boy or a character artiste. Once you meet and have spoken to him, you don't feel the pressure to act opposite him. It was more of a learning experience to work with him."
-
After a gap of two years, Kriti Sanon featured in two films back-to-back. While her first release of 2017 - Raabta - opposite Sushant Singh Rajput failed to impress the audience, her second outing - Bareilly Ki Barfi - became a successful film at the Box Office.
-
On the personal front, Kriti Sanon, who comes from a modelling background, can be described as a fuss-free dresser who loves her ganjis and denims. "I like wearing simple ganjis with denims. I have lots of colourful plain ganjis that I team up with tops, jackets and shirts. Apart from that often sport casual day dresses and maxi dresses. I am more comfortable in western outfits than Indian ones. But I prefer wearing sarees, Patiala salwar suits, anarkalis occasionally on pujas, weddings or festivals," said Kriti while sharing her wardrobe secrets and beauty tips with us.
-
Talking about her favourite style, she said, "Though I prefer wearing denims with simple T-shirts, the saree remains my most favourite outfit. I feel a saree makes a woman look beautiful and sexy at the same time. My favourite accessory is an ear cuff. It's simple and stands out. However, the only thing I wear on a regular basis is a nice watch. In footwear, I prefer flats to heels. It can be simple chappals or pumps or sporty sneakers."
-
Kriti Sanon's wardrobe must-haves are - "According to me, the five must haves in a woman's wardrobe are a pair of good and comfortable denims, a white T-Shirt, a black dress, a comfortable day dress and good lingerie to complement various outfits."
-
On the work front, Kriti Sanon has quite a few films in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh, which releases on July 26. Kriti plays a bold journalist in the movie, while Arjun plays a small-town guy. Kriti also has Housefull 4 and Panipat in her kitty.
-
Here's wishing the pretty actress all the very best for Arjun Patiala and all her future projects!
Kriti Sanon has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who made her acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, has sure come a long way. But did you know that the Delhi girl walked the ramp at age 5 and had done many commercials before entering Bollywood? Ahead of the release of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala, we take a look at Kriti Sanon's journey in the film industry through candid pictures.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and all aboard the Housefull 4 express!