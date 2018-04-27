When I go back to Egypt, I eat kushari in the car, says Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is the man of the moment for Liverpool - he's the man every Liverpool fan is currently yearning for



Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is the man of the moment for Liverpool - he's the man every Liverpool fan is currently yearning for. Interestingly, there is something that Salah too yearns for? Egypt's national dish kushari - a rice-based preparation with macaroni and lentils mixed together, topped with a spicy tomato sauce, garlic vinegar and garnished with chickpeas and crispy fried onions.

The Egyptian footballer, who scored twice and made two assists in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League semi-final first leg win over Roma, said he's longing for some kushari. In fact, it's the first thing he east whenever he lands home. "When I go back to Egypt, I call my friend from the airport and get him to buy kushari for us to eat in the car. I pull my hoodie over my head, jump into the car and then I'm eating it straight away," Salah told CNN recently.

