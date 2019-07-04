When I see these boys play, I feel like my own children are playing, says Charulata Patel

cricket-world-cup

Charulata Patel, the super fan who broke the Internet and wowed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, on her love for cricket

Virat Kohli with Charulata Patel

Birmingham: Thanks to the advent of the Internet and social media, Charulata Patel, 87, became an instant sensation online when she was first shown live on TV with a tricolour horn cheering for Team India against Bangladesh here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday. This is however, not the first time that the Tanazania-born and London-based Patel has seen Indian cricketers live. She was at The Oval last year too when India played England in a three-match ODI series.

She was also in the stands, cheering Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup-winning team. "Yes, I saw Kapil play in the 1983 World Cup. It was fantastic," Patel told mid-day, minutes after India beat Bangladesh to assure themselves of a World Cup semi-final berth.



Virat Kohli Instagrammed this picture with Charulata Patel

India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma met the octogenarian after the win and were showered with hugs and kisses from her.

Patel blesses Kohli

"I blessed him [Kohli] and told him to win the World Cup. I told him that I always pray for their success," she said. "Rohit touched my feet and took my blessings. He told me that he saw me on the big screen supporting him and the Indian team," said Patel.

In fact, so impressed was Kohli with Patel's enthusiasm that he has promised her tickets to the semi-final and final [irrespective of whether or not India make it to the summit clash].

Patel's cricket craze began after India's historic World Cup victory at Lord's in 1983. "I enjoy cricket. People have often given me cricketers' photographs and newspaper clippings. Some have even given me India caps. For this World Cup, I have especially taken Sky Sports TV subscription. I am so crazy about cricket that even if I don't get food, I don't care, I'm fine but I want my cricket," she added.

'India is my country'

Patel's appetite for the game grew manifold after her two sons began playing in London's Surrey League. "Whenever they [Indian team] come to England, I make sure I go and watch them at least once. Whenever I see these boys paying, I feel like my own children are playing. I may not have been born in India, but my parents were from India. So, India is my country, after all," she said.

Patel's granddaughter Anjali, who was with her at Edgbaston, said she was keen to bring her to watch at least one World Cup match in the stadium. "There was no wheelchair ticket available, but I still went ahead and bought these tickets. She has been cheering for the Indian team very passionately from our living room, so, I wanted to give her this experience. We have been fortunate to be able to use the wheelchair facility here," Anjali said.

