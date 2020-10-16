When Irrfan Khan went behind the camera for son Babil

A new throwback picture posted by his son Babil on Instagram sees late actor Irrfan Khan switching roles and, for a change, go behind the camera. In the image, Babil sits by a lake while Irrfan clicks him with a camera. "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said 'that's all you have to do'. I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you," Babil captioned the image.

Going by the picture, it was taken a while back when Babil was still a teenager. Babil recently shared a picture of the grave of his late father, adorned with red roses. It seems like the grave has also been given a fresh coat of white paint.

Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year. Irrfan's final film, "Angrezi Medium" released on March 14, and the comedy-drama is incidentally Bollywood's last new release in the theatres.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever