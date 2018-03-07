When it comes to fashion, Melania Trump is in league of her own

The First Lady of the United States has already established herself as fashion icon and is now in the league of her own



Melania Trump. Pic/AFP

The First Lady of the United States has already established herself as fashion icon and is now in the league of her own. Melania Trump who is known to honour the hosting country, while accompanying her husband U.S. President Donald Trump on official visits, through her attires, also extends the same courtesy to visiting dignitaries from abroad. And, she maintained her tradition while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah at the Oval Office in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Melania donned powder blue which was seemingly in sync with the dress of Sarah, who was wearing a light teal ensemble while accompanying her husband to the White House. Both were looking equally good, but the former fashion model clearly stole the show with her skyscraping metallic stilettos of the same color.

And, while you might be wondering how she pulls it off in those stilettos without a band-aid or stumbling over, well that's Melania for you. According to bizpacreview.com, she looked perfectly comfortable before, during, and after the meeting with the Israeli first couple.

