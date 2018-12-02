When it's party time, Deepika Padukone chooses Sneakers over heels!

bollywood

Deepika Padukone got rid of her long frail cape and heels for the after-party of her wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Fan club account.

No matter how flawless and larger than life they seem, even stars are not immune to pain and that's what makes them relatable. Deepika Padukone ditched her stunning heels for a comfortable pair of sneakers during her Mumbai reception party and we are all for it!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been on a wedding celebration spree ever since they got married on November 14. The latest addition to the never-ending celebration was their Mumbai reception, last night. While Ranveer looked breathtakingly handsome in a black tuxedo, Deepika looked drop dead hot in a custom-made red high-slit beaded gown.

To add some extra oomph to the look, Bollywood's Mastani coupled her dress with a pair of red stiletto. Not for long though. As stunning as the outfit looked, halfway through the party, Deepika decided to get rid of her train and replaced her heels with a pair of comfy white sneakers to party like a boss.

And let's face it, when it comes to dancing, it is shoes over heels any day! Lately, sneakers have been giving a major competition to our beloved heels. Everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut to Swara Bhasker, have been spotted time and again pairing their traditional and western outfits with shoes. The right kind of shoes can compliment anything from saree to a ball gown dress. Exhibit A, Deepika Padukone!

Also Read: Videos: Ranveer Singh Dances With Amitabh Bachchan On Jumma Chumma At His Reception

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever