Race 3: Heeriye song left some bruises on Jacqueline Fernandez's leg, see photos

Race 3's party number - Heeriye, which has got everyone grooving to its peppy tunes has left Jacqueline Fernandez bruised. The actress has literally given her blood and sweat to give a spectacular performance in the song



Jacqueline Fernandez

Race 3's party number, Heeriye has got everyone grooving to its tunes. The song showcases the crackling chemistry between Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. While Jacqueline's sensuous pole dancing got the temperatures soaring, there is a lot that went behind the perfect dance number.

After treating the audience with the most sizzling song of the season, the actress has now posted sneak peeks from the making of the song. The Sri Lankan beauty took to her Instagram account to share the bruises and injury she suffered on her legs while shooting for Heeriye from Race 3. She has been impressing the audience with her sizzling moves in the song, however, the actress revealed it wasn't easy to shoot for the song.

Jacqueline Fernandez got injured due to rigorous training for the song and suffered multiple bruises citing which she had to take a break from shooting.



Jacqueline Fernandez showed the bruise on her leg on her Instagram story

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen doing some high octane action scenes in the film, for which the actress underwent training for months before shooting. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

Also Read: Why Jacqueline Fernandez Hugging A Kid Drew Flak On Social Media?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates