When Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to change her name and nose!

It takes a lot to succeed in Bollywood and sometimes it comes with a price. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of them, who had her own shares of stories and struggles. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2009 and we are sitting in 2020 and she's currently one of the most gorgeous actresses who has a lot of blockbusters to her credit. But as we stated, it's never easy.

When someone starts a career in Bollywood, there are all kinds of people that he/she has to encounter. Fernandez was no exception. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about how the initial days in the industry were. "People used to tell me I have to be a certain way. They wanted me to make my eyebrows darker. And the one feature of mine which I loved since childhood was my nose and then, someone asks me to change my nose," she said.

She added, "I would actually laugh though. I was told to change my name to Muskaan. My agency had these suggestions: Should we change her name because Jacqueline Fernandez is too western. How do we crack the industry with such a name? I was sure I'm not changing my name."

Well, these stories are both alarming and amusing, and we are glad the actress didn't give her nod to go under the knife for the greed to look more gorgeous. In these ten years, she has starred in films like Murder 2, Race 2, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Kick. And now, she's gearing up for Mrs. Serial Killer, Kick 2, and Attack.

