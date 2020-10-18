When Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted with her snack box in hand

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted making an exit from a photo studio at Bandra with her snack box in hand. In the new normal, actors are better off carrying their own tiffins. Looks like it was a hectic shoot and she had no time for a quick bite. As soon as she got into her car, the actor was spotted tucking in.

It's no news that the actress is also a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing her workout pictures and vidoes with her fans on Instagram. Have a look at her recent post right here:

She has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 11 years. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's Aladin and went on to do films like the Housefull franchise, Race 2 and 3, Kick, Dishoom, Murder 2, and is now gearing up for Bhoot Police and Kick 2.

In an interview in April this year, she even spoke about her low phase and how she coped up with the same. She stated, "I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where every day there is a speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on public platform."

She added, "I don't verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not to them about my problems, I rarely do except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you forget about these problems. It is good and important to have people around."

