When JD Majethia distributed dal khichdi on a local train

JD Majethia meets Mumbaikars on a local train, distributes dal khichdi as his show Khichdi is set to return soon

Since his show Khichdi is set to hit the screens again, actor-producer JD Majethia met Mumbaikars and distributed dal khichdi on a local train. He boarded a local from Mira Road and travelled to Bandra. He asked his co-passengers about their reaction to Khichdi’s promo. “I was happy that people remember me as Himanshu [his character on the show], and are excited about the show’s comeback,” says Majethia.

