When Justin Verlander got excited after seeing Kate Upton in see-through dress

Major League Baseball (MLB) star Justin Verlander, 35, said he was giddy with excitement when he saw Kate Upton, 25, wearing a sheer outfit on their wedding day. "I knew she was doing a change, but didn't know what it was. The second I saw her in that, I was like, 'OK, time to go. Let's get out of here. Wedding over!'," said Verlander, of model Upton's see-through lace dress which she wore to their wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in November.

Sharing details of the couple's honeymoon in Puglia, Italy, Verlander told American entertainment website Female First: "Kate and I are doers, we want to experience towns and cities wherever we are. We rented a car and drove to little towns. We learned the history and experienced the food. It was a lot of fun."

Despite their wedded bliss, the Houston Astros pitcher however said that the couple have no plans to start a family, and that they are happy looking after their pets for the time being. "We have no immediate plans for the human expansion of our family. But we love dogs. So that's always the table for us."

