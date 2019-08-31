When Kabir Khan met legendary cricket photographer Patrick Eagar

bollywood

While the shoot for the film 83 is going on extensively, director Kabir Khan grabbed a chance to meet cricket photographer Patrick Eagar

Kabir Khan with Patrick Eagar (extreme right) at Lord's. Pic Courtesy: Kabir Khan's Instagram account

Kabir Khan is in London these days shooting for '83 the film, which is based on the World Cup win of 1983. The director met legendary cricket photographer Patrick Eager at Lord's stadium. To share the excitement, he shared the photograph official social media handle, and wrote, "What a privilege to meet the legendary cricket photographer, Patrick Eagar at Lord's. His photographs have been a major part of my research for '83. He is a treasure of stories and anecdotes... #ThisIs83."

Check out the picture here:

Speaking about '83, the movie traces India's epic 1983 World Cup victory. The cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

The shooting of the film has been on a roll from the past few months in Glasgow, London. All the actors along with the leading man, Ranveer Singh are shooting as well as practising extensively. Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev.

Touted to be the 'biggest sports film' of the country, '83 is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

