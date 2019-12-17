When Kajol almost got into the wrong car

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood actress Kajol had a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend. It happened when she stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car! It was thanks to the posse of shutterbugs, who had gathered around clicking the celebrities, that Kajol realised her gaffe. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

Speaking of her upcoming project, Kajol will be next seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol, who is essaying wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Ajay Devgn on Monday shared its second trailer on social media. The second trailer takes us back in history, specifically to February 4, 1670, when 'the surgical strike that shook the Mughal' took place. The trailer shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of brave Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Saif Ali Khan, who is playing the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The movie also features Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Helmed by Om Raut and produced under the banner of Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates