When Kamya Panjabi went down on her knees for Shalabh Dang and his reaction was priceless

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang had a grand wedding earlier this year in February and the pictures that surfaced on social media were nothing less than dreamy. All the events that happened before and after their wedding were also filled with glitz and glamour.

And now, taking to her Instagram account, Panjabi has shared a video and some pictures where she has showed all her fans how she went down on her knees to let her hubby know what he means to her and his reaction was priceless and epic.

In an interview recently, Panjabi revealed how she dealt with her break-up with Karan Patel and how she was depressed. She stated, "Frankly after Karan, it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life. It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life, I'm was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends, and going to work and coming back. It took me two and a half years."

She added, "I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening."

Panjabi has always been a successful television star and now a new journey awaits her as she has turned producer with the short film, Why Not Daughters? The short film talks about the discrimination that happens between a girl and a boy child in the country even today.

Talking about it, the actress spoke, "Every person should watch this film, I am not saying this because I have produced this film. The film is about the mentality of people who differentiate between a girl and a boy child. It is everywhere in small towns and even in big cities. I have seen people around me telling their girls that you cannot talk like this because you are a girl. Talk softly you are a girl, don't do this, don't do that."

